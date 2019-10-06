Fake Bank Accounts Case: NAB seeks to freeze assets worth 50 million

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked relevant authorities to freeze assets of an accused in the ongoing fake bank accounts case, valued at Rs 50 million, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The anti-graft watchdog’s Rawalpindi chapter has contacted the concerned bank to seize the bank accounts of one, Aziz Tehseen who is one of the people nominated in the wide ranging fake bank accounts case.

Read More: Fake bank accounts case: NAB raids house of former DG parks in Karachi

Tehseen has been found involved in benefiting from illegal tenders in the name of solar street lights installed in Sindh.

42 people have been detained thus far in the high-profile investigations by NAB.

Read More: Traders vilifying NAB in front of COAS, unjust: Chairman NAB

Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice retd. Javed Iqbal addressing a press conference on October 3 said that the institute was working diligently to rid the country from the menace of corruption.

Defending the watchdog’s actions in the recent past, Iqbal said NAB has never liked to overstep its jurisdiction and that the reason for it being ‘overactive’ was because the authority had received a lot of money laundering cases from the country’s top court.

Read More: Reserve the right to weed out corruption, mistakes likely, process necessary: Chairman NAB

“I am presenting myself to you for my own accountability. Review the past two years and tell me at what stage and what mistakes we made,” he said, stating that the bureau had not taken on any tax evasion cases against businesses, referring them to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR)

Comments

comments