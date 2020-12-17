‘Fake cop’ caught by traffic warden in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA: A traffic warden in Gujranwala has caught a ‘fake cop’ and handed him over to local police station for carrying out legal action, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A fake policeman has been caught by a traffic warden who came to him for waiving fine on traffic violation made by his friend. The traffic warden investigated him after finding his claims suspicious for being a cop which came out false.

The arrested man was identified as Hamza. Later, the fake cop was handed over to Satellite Town police station for further action.

Earlier on December 21, police officials had arrested two accused of their involvement in looting commuters while impersonating as policemen in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area.

According to the spokesman of district central police, the cops hailing from the North Nazimabad police station had busted a group involved in looting travellers in the city while posing themselves as cops. The police arrested two members of the gang.

The authorities had also recovered four mobile phones, two laptops, a vehicle and some cash amount from their possession.

During initial investigations, the accused had confessed for their involvement in various criminal activities.

