PESHAWAR: Police on Sunday claimed to have apprehended four suspects from Peshawar for their alleged involvement in using fake fingerprints to deal benami accounts, acquire illegal SIMs for extortion, and kidnapping for ransom acts, ARY NEWS reported.

SP Waqar Ahmed of the Peshawar police said that four suspects having a well-educated background and posted at tops posts of a telecommunication company were part of the gang busted by the authorities. “They have been identified as Muhammad Shafique, Muhammad Naveed, Bilal and Shah Hussain,” he said.

Detailing their criminal acts, the police official said that using their contacts, the suspects used to acquire fake fingerprints to deal benami accounts, which are also found to be used in payments in kidnapping for ransom cases.

Besides this, they used these fingerprints for withdrawing SIMs, which are then used for extortion and kidnapping for ransom cases, he said adding that they also used to deal in the transfer of money through cash transfer programmes.

SP Waqar Ahmed said that the suspects were also experts in preparing forged government documents. “We have recovered 349 illegal SIMs and 88 fake rubber stamps from their possession,” he said adding that details on 10 Benami accounts are also be sought from the State Bank and other related institutions.

The Peshawar cop further said that more accomplices of the suspects are also interrogated and a special committee under DSP Badaber has been formed to probe the matter thoroughly.

