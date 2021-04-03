Gang swindling people via fake fingerprints busted in Punjab

LAHORE: Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in swindling people through fake fingerprints in Punjab’s Okara, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the fraudsters duped innocent people on the pretext of various schemes, including sending them cash prizes through the Benazir Income Support Programme and got their thumb impression on a blank paper.

Later, the fraudsters used the fingerprints to prepare silicone thumb. The silicone fingerprints were used to activate SIM cards and mobile accounts. The fake fingerprints were also used to get cash from poverty alleviation schemes including Ehsaas and Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and for different cybercrimes, the police officials said.

Earlier on March 6, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had busted a gang allegedly involved in activating mobile SIMs using fake fingerprints.

According to details, the FIA team had carried out a raid in Sargodha and arrested the accused allegedly involved in activating SIMs through illegal means. “We have recovered a laptop, mobile SIMs and fingerprints from their possession,” the agency had said.

The accused had also used the fingerprints to activate fake mobile accounts.

