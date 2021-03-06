FIA busts gang allegedly involved in activating SIMs via fake fingerprints

MULTAN: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday busted a gang allegedly involved in activating mobile SIMs using fake fingerprints, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the FIA team carried out a raid in Sargodha and arrested the accused allegedly involved in activating SIMs through illegal means. “We have recovered a laptop, mobile SIMs and fingerprints from their possession,” the agency said.

The accused also used the fingerprints to activate fake mobile accounts.

In a similar action in July last year, cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) busted a gang allegedly involved in selling SIMs activated through illegal biometric machines from Lahore.

The FIA team arrested young boys and owners and employees of the franchise of a private mobile company for their alleged role in the entire scam from Shahdara area of the city.

Read More: FIA arrests gang using fake silicone thumbs for cybercrimes

The franchise owner used young boys for selling SIMs activated through illegal means.

The FIA team recovered internet devices, SIMs, mobile phones and laptops from their possession. A case was also registered against them at the cybercrime police station of the agency.

