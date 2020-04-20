FIA arrests gang using fake silicone thumbs for cybercrimes

MULTAN: A Multan gang has been arrested by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing over the charges of stealing sensitive records of nationals from the government databases and using silicon thumbs for running illegal gateways and fund transfers, ARY News reported on Monday.

The FIA cybercrime wing has arrested a gang in Multan which used to steal records of the nationals from the database of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

FIA officials told media that the culprits used silicone thumb impressions from the stolen data of citizens for different cybercrimes. The intel agency also recovered more than 4,600 silicone thumbs of the nationals from the gang’s possession.

The FIA officials revealed that the fake thumb impressions were used for running illegal gateway exchange and transferring funds of the income support programme.

On April 10, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said in a statement that the cybercrime incidents have witnessed a surge during coronavirus pandemic and the criminals have found new ways to loot masses.

In an alert issued, the agency while detailing the modus operandi of the criminals said that they approach a citizen, asking SMS code from him.

“Basically it’s a WhatsApp verification code,” it said adding that after acquiring it, the criminals approach the victim’s relatives using his ID to demand the transfer of amount through an online cash transfer service.

Around 10 per cent increase is reported in such cases during the past few days since coronavirus gripped the country, the FIA said adding that majority of members operating the gang hail from middle-class families.

Citizens should avoid sharing any sort of codes to anyone, the director FIA said.

