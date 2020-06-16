Fake Pakistani currency seized from official of Indian High Commission

ISLAMABAD: The police on Tuesday have confiscated fake Pakistani currency from an official of Indian High Commission during investigation of a hit and run case in Islamabad.

According to details, the officials of the Indian High Commission found involved in trading of fake Pakistani currency as the police seized fake 10,000 Pakistani rupees from Indian official Silvades Paul. The tenure of the Indian High Commission official to expire in December 2020, sources added.

It may be noted that police had apprehended two Indian High Commission officials in a hit-and-run case in Islamabad.

Later on Monday, the officials of the Indian High Commission were released in the case from Islamabad after foreign office had confirmed that they enjoy diplomatic immunity.

The arrested officials were handed over to the senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission.

The release came after Foreign Office confirmed to Islamabad police that the two officials were staff members of the Indian High Commission.

“Both staff members enjoy diplomatic immunity and should be released,” the foreign ministry had conveyed to the police, leading to their release.

