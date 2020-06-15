Indian High Commission officials released

ISLAMABAD: Police have released two Indian High Commission officials arrested in a hit-and-run case from Islamabad after foreign office confirmed they enjoy diplomatic immunity, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The arrested officials were handed over to the senior diplomats of the Indian High Commission.

Two top Indian diplomats including First secretary political and naval attache of the high commission have reached the police station to rescue the officials, who overran their speedy vehicle on the pedestrians.

The release came after Foreign Office confirmed to Islamabad police that the two officials were staff members of the Indian High Commission.

“Both staff members enjoy diplomatic immunity and should be released,” the foreign ministry conveyed to the police, leading to their release.

Earlier in the day, police apprehended two Indian High Commission officials in a hit-and-run case in Islamabad.

According to details, a speedy Indian high commission vehicle hit passers-by at an Islamabad road, severely injuring at least three pedestrians.

“It was a black BMW of the Indian High Commission having a registration number QL-105,” they said.

Read More: Woman died, five injured after US Embassy’s car hit another vehicle

The officials tried to flee from the scene but were later intercepted and shifted to Secretariat police station in the federal capital for further investigations.

According to sources, at least three people have been injured in the incident and are said to be in critical condition. “They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” they said.

Meanwhile, Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has been surrounded by Indian police, in response to their officials’ arrest in Pakistan in a hit and run case.

According to sources, the high commission officials in New Delhi have been harassed along with increasing surveillance of the Pakistani High Commissioner.

