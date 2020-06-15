ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday apprehended two Indian High Commission officials in a hit-and-run case in Islamabad, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to details, a speedy Indian high commission vehicle hit passers-by at an Islamabad road, severely injuring at least three pedestrians.

“It was a black BMW of the Indian High Commission having a registration number QL-105,” they said.

The high commission officials tried to flee from the scene but were later intercepted and shifted to Secretariat police station in the federal capital for further investigations.

According to sources, at least three people have been injured in the incident and are said to be in critical condition. “They have been shifted to a hospital for treatment,” they said.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

