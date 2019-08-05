Fakhar Imam convenes Kashmir Committee meeting

ISLAMABAD: An important meeting of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir has been summoned on Monday (today), to discuss Kashmir situation, ARY News reported.

The meeting will be held in Islamabad with Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam in the chair. The meeting likely to pass a resolution condemning Indian atrocities in held Kashmir and use of cluster ammunition against civilians along the line of control.

Officials from Foreign Office will brief the committee on the current situation in occupied Kashmir.

On Sunday, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to give a befitting response to any Indian aggression across the line of control.

According to a declaration issued by the PM House, the NSC meeting had condemned the India aggression and use of cluster bomb on civilian population along the line of control (LoC),

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that Pakistan will always stand with Kashmiris and will not be deterred from its just stance based on United Nations Security Council’s resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

