Fakhar Imam urges UNSC permanent members to intervene over grave situation in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has said that entire nation stands as one over the Occupied Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Monday.

Addressing a press conference along with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and visiting British parliamentarian delegation he said, “UNSC permanent members; United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom must play their role for the immediate lifting of curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

He reminded that Kashmir was unfinished agenda of partition and Pakistan will continue to extend moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the people of IoJ&K.

Earlier in the day, a five-member British parliamentary delegation headed by Member Parliament Khalid Mahmood has said Britain will continue to raise its voice at every forum for peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The delegation said this while talking to Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser in Islamabad on Monday, Radio Pakistan reported.

The British delegation noted that peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute will guarantee regional security.

In his remarks, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said British parliament should use its influence for resolution of Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiri people. He pointed out that Kashmir dispute is an unfinished agenda of the partition of the sub-continent.

