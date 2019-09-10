Fakhar Imam welcomes Bachelet’s statement on IoK

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Tuesday welcomed the statement by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet with regard to Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here from Tuesday, he said the Indian inhuman behavior with the Kashmiris should vigorously be condemned at the international level.

Imam urged the United Nations to immediately send a fact-finding mission to Occupied Kashmir in the light of its reports and statements.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, while responding to a media, had also appealed to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfews, ensure people’s access to basic services and that all due process rights are respected for those who have been detained.

She stressed it is important the people of Kashmir are consulted and engaged in any decision-making processes that have an impact on their future.

Hailing the statement of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) on Kashmir issue, PM Imran had said that the commissioner, in its two reports on Kashmir, had also recommended an investigation commission to probe human rights violations in the held valley.

