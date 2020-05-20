Web Analytics
False flag operation imminent from India to divert world attention from genocide in IOJK: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned the international community that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert the world’s attention away from its ongoing genocide in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter messages, “I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK.”

He said that 900,000 security forces are subjecting Kashmiris to brutal oppression as 15 homes had been torched by the Indian occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday.

The premier slammed that ‘Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Govt’ is committing war crimes in the occupied valley including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention.

India is constantly increasing tensions along Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firings on civilians living near border areas of Pakistan.

In 2020, India has so far committed 1082 cease fire violations.

