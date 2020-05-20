False flag operation imminent from India to divert world attention from genocide in IOJK: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again warned the international community that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert the world’s attention away from its ongoing genocide in India occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK), ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter messages, “I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK.”

I am reiterating again that a false flag operation is imminent from India in order to divert world attention away from its ongoing genocide in IOJK. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2020

He said that 900,000 security forces are subjecting Kashmiris to brutal oppression as 15 homes had been torched by the Indian occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday.

Three civilians injured in Indian firing along LoC

The premier slammed that ‘Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Govt’ is committing war crimes in the occupied valley including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention.

15 homes torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar yesterday as 900k security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression. Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Govt is committing war crimes in IOJK including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention pic.twitter.com/18esq9AryE — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 20, 2020

India is constantly increasing tensions along Line of Control (LoC) by resorting to unprovoked firings on civilians living near border areas of Pakistan.

In 2020, India has so far committed 1082 cease fire violations.

