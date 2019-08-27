ISLAMABAD: Azad Kashmir President Masood Khan says the entire world community has rejected the false Indian narrative on Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Tuesday along with a delegation of the British parliament, he said India is committing genocide in occupied Kashmir which is being condemned far and wide.

Read More: Unknown gunmen kill man in Pulwama

The AJK President said the UN Security Council at its meeting in New York also voiced concerns over the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Masood Khan said it is also for the first time that the civil society and political parties within India are raising a strong voice against the illegal steps taken by Modi government in the held territory.

Read More: Clampdown enters 23rd consecutive day in occupied Kashmir

British member of Parliament Imran Hussain in his remarks said the UN Security Council and the international community has a huge role to play for the resolution of Kashmir dispute. He said the situation prevailing in occupied Kashmir should be a matter of concern for the world community.

Imran Hussain commended Pakistan for peacefully handling the situation. He however strongly condemned the irresponsible language used by the Indian ministers against Azad Kashmir. He said the Indian leadership should refrain from using provocative and loose language.

Read More: Pakistan stands by Kashmiri brethren: CM Jam Kamal

Another member of British Parliament Khalid Mahmood said the people of Kashmir are waging a struggle for their right to self-determination over the last seventy years.

He said the question arises if East Timor and South Sudan can get independence then why cannot Kashmiris. He said they will also raise the plight of Kashmir people at the upcoming session of the British parliament.

Comments

comments