Pakistan stands by Kashmiri brethren: CM Jam Kamal

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal here on Monday said that entire Pakistani nation stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self-determination, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, CM Kamal said that Pakistan was a responsible nuclear state and added that the country was fully capable to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that Islamabad always talked about peace and added that they wanted to expose the real face of Indian before the world.

Earlier on August 5, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak had said that the entire nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination.

Talking to journalist, Pervez Khattak had said that India could not suppress the independence movement of Kashmiris by state terrorism and added that the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris will succeed.

He had termed revocation of Article-370 by the Indian government as violation of the resolutions of the United Nations. The minister had said that Indian was trying to weaken the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

