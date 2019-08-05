Entire nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiris: Pervez Khattak

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak here on Monday said that the entire nation stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Pervez Khattak said that India could not suppress the independence movement of Kashmiris by state terrorism and added that the indigenous freedom struggle of Kashmiris will succeed.

He termed revocation of Article-370 by the Indian government as violation of the resolutions of the United Nations. The minister said that Indian was trying to weaken the Kashmiris’ freedom movement.

Read More: ‘India using different tactics to make Occupied Kashmir its part’

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider had said that all units of Pakistan were united over the issue of Kashmir and India will be given a befitting response in case of any misadventure.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he had said India was trying to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and wanted to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He had said revocation of Article 370 would mainly harm the status of Jammu.

The AJK Prime Minister had said India was using different tactics to make occupied Kashmir its part. He said India was carrying out propaganda against Pakistan at international level and it was high time to counter that propaganda through effective strategy.

Comments

comments