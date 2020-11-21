Three of family ‘attempt suicide due to domestic conflicts’, shifted to hospital

SHIKARPUR: Three of a businessman’s family allegedly attempted suicide on Saturday in the aftermath of domestic issues after which they were shifted to hospital, ARY News reported.

According to the local police of Madeji Town, the family comprising a local businessman, his wife, and their 12-year-old daughter, is in critical health condition after an attempted suicide and have been shifted to a local hospital.

The hospital, given the gravity of the family’s health condition, has referred them to Larkan for medical treatment, the police said.

Separately, an Anti-Terrorism Court in Karachi has sentenced Sindh Police Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) to death after he is proven guilty in the 2018 Maqsood murder case which the police earlier claimed was an encounter with dacoits, ARY News reported on Saturday.

ATC found ASI Tariq to be guilty of Maqsood’s murder and aside from his death penalty award, the court has slapped on him compensatory damages of Rs200,000 to be paid to the victim’s family.

Apart from guilty ASI Tariq, the ATC has issued non-bailable lifetime arrest warrants for another officer and absconder Aashiq Hussain Chachar who has been proven guilty in Maqsood’s murder as well.

