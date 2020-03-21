Nine-member family infected with coronavirus after attending marriage ceremony

KARACHI: At least nine members of a family infected with novel coronavirus after they attended a marriage ceremony in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the nine-member family attended a marriage ceremony, where a woman infected with COVID-19 was in attendance. The woman had arrived from Saudi Arabia and diagnosed with the deadly virus.

The coronavirus patient met with the family in the marriage ceremony and had dinner together, infecting all the people with the virus.

After attending the function, symptoms of the coronavirus started appearing in the people. They were tested for coronavirus which came back positive. They family was shifted to the hospital for treatment.

The authorities said that other members of the family have been isolated in the home, adding that they were searching for all the people who had attended the marriage ceremony as they could be a potential carriers of the virus.

Earlier on March 14, advising the nation to follow safety instructions issued by the government, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that there is no need to panic about the novel Coronavirus.

Taking to the social networking website, Twitter, PM Imran had said that he was personally overseeing measures to deal with the deadly virus. He had maintained that there was a need for caution but not for panic. PM Imran had said that the government was alert to the dangers and have put in place sufficient protocols for the safety and health of the people.

