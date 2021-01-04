Family claims innocence of ‘mugger’ killed in Karachi police encounter

KARACHI: Family members of an alleged mugger, who was killed in a police shootout in Karachi’s Site Area last night, on Monday staged a protest outside the local police station, claiming his innocence, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the police claimed to have killed a mugger identified as Sultan Rahim during a shootout in Site Area, however, the family alleged that he got killed during a crossfire between police and the muggers.

He was a resident of Khanabad area in Hunza and worked at a garment shop in Saddar after completing his B.Com.

The family claimed that the victim did not know how to use a motorcycle and demanded of the authorities to take action against the responsible officials for allegedly killing the man.

SSP Kemari, however, disputed with the version of the family and said that the motorcycle recovered from the possession of the youngster was snatched while some documents which were snatched from a person during a mugging bid have also been recovered from his possession.

He, however, said that a probe body was formed under the supervision of SP Baldia to ascertain the facts regarding the incident.

Read More: JIT begins probe in Osama Satti’s death in alleged Islamabad police encounter

“Strict action will be taken against the officials if found guilty,” he said adding that a separate case on the complaint of the family would also be registered.

The claims of a police encounter in Karachi have come up two days after five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials were arrested for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.

The security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Islamabad’s G-10 after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Comments

comments