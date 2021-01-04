ISLAMABAD: A joint investigation team (JIT) probing the murder of 21-year-old Islamabad youngster, Osama Satti, in an alleged police encounter has recorded the statements of the accused cops, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the JIT recorded the statements of the cops who were involved in the alleged police encounter. The accused claimed that they took action after receiving information regarding a dacoity in the area.

The JIT has summoned the cell phone records of the victim and the accused besides also seeking details of the wireless call that informed regarding the dacoity incident.

The probe team has already sent spent casings of the bullets used in the encounter for forensic examination, the sources said adding that the report would be received by Friday.

The JIT also recorded the statements of the policemen, who were among the first responders to the incident site.

The investigation team would meet again on Friday, where it would listen to the version of the complainant besides also recording statements of their witnesses. “The team has also summoned the footages of the safe city camera,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that a judicial inquiry into the murder of a youngster, Osama Satti, by Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) personnel during an alleged encounter was notified on Saturday.

Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed issued a notification for the formation of a judicial inquiry committee, which would be responsible for collecting all shreds of evidence besides also identifying the suspects behind the incident.

Five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been arrested on Saturday for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.

The security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Islamabad’s G-10 after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

