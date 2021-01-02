Judicial inquiry notified in murder of Islamabad youth in ‘CTF encounter’

ISLAMABAD: A judicial inquiry into the murder of a youngster by Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) personnel during an alleged encounter was notified on Saturday, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the authorities have ordered a judicial inquiry to unearth facts regarding the murder of the youngster in Islamabad during a police action.

Chief Commissioner Amir Ali Ahmed issued a notification for the formation of a judicial inquiry committee, which would be responsible for collecting all shreds of evidence besides also identifying the suspects behind the incident.

It is pertinent to mention here that five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials have been arrested for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.

The security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Islamabad’s G-10 after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death.

According to initial post-mortem report which was handed over to police, Usama Satti received six bullets to different parts of the body including head, left arm and four bullets on the waist, sources added.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

