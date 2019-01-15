KARACHI: A family of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA from Sindh, Khurram Sher Zaman, was robbed an gunpoint in the city on Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to the PTI leader, the incident occurred with his family in Clifton area when some armed miscreants snatched valuables at the gunpoint.

He said silence of the Sindh government over rising street crimes and snatching incidents was a criminal negligence.

“It’s not about my family, it’s about every citizen who wants protection while stepping out of their homes,” he added.

He said he was raising voice on the issue for over five years, but in vain.

In a similar incident, some unidentified armed men tried to stop former governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair, when he driving back home with his family on the night of Jan 9 in Defence Phase-VI. However, they didn’t rob him.

Zubair said armed men were riding a white corolla that blocked his way on the road. Around two to three miscreants were in the car, he added.

He said one of the armed men also pointed a pistol at him. “Whether they were trying to target me or just threaten me, I have no idea,” he explained.

He said it was possible that the miscreants were looking to rob him. “I have been quite vocal against terrorism in the past years and was receiving threats for some time,” he stated.

