ISLAMABAD: Taking notice of the 10-year old girl, who was allegedly killed after being raped in Islamabad, Federal Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmed Shah Tuesday sought report from the IG Islamabad.

Shah has ordered strict action against the culprits involved in the murder of Farishta Mohmand.

Meanwhile, the police has arrested two suspects and further investigation into the matter was underway.

Earlier, the body of Farishta was found from the federal capital’s Shahzad Town, who had gone missing on May 15.

According to police, the girl was killed after being allegedly raped, with her body thrown in the forest afterwards.

The body had been moved to Poly Clinic for post mortem.

The girl’s family is protesting against the delay in conducting a post-mortem and said authorities took four days to register a first information report.

Last week, the accused Aamir, Rashid Minhas, Naseer, and Azeem allegedly raped the young student as she headed out of her hostel in Rawalpindi. Three of the accused belong to Rawalpindi Police.



The Chief Police Officer Rawalpindi, Captain (Retd.) Faisal Rana had said that the persons responsible will be brought to justice.

He had said that all the personnel were suspended from the service, whereas they will be terminated if found guilty.

DNA tests of the accused have also been conducted.

Last year, seven-year-old Zainab was kidnapped from near her aunt’s house in Kasur on January 4 and was found dead in a garbage heap five days later.

