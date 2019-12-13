VIDEO: Farmers rescue bald eagle from octopus’ grasp

A bald eagle, probably looking for food, got tangled with an Octopus in waters off Quatsino, Canada, that helped rescue the animals and captured video of the incident.

According to media reports, a group of salmon farmers rescued a bald eagle when they heard the eagle’s cries as it struggled with the octopus while heading towards home.

Video shows the eagle’s wings tangled with the bright red octopus’ tentacles. The farmers retrieved the octopus and the eagle with a pole and separated them.

After recovering on a nearby branch, the bird flew away, seemingly unscathed.

The octopus swam off into the water, changing colours as it did so.

