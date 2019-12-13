WATCH: Store manager saves baby from dangerous fall

A store manager is hailed on social media for his quick thinking and even quicker reflexes after he saved a baby from dangerous fall while his mother was busy in purchasing toy gun.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Surveillance camera captured the heart-stopping moment showing a falling baby after it crawled-off a glass counter.

The incident occurred at Family Pawn in Hurricane, Utah, a state in United States.

The footage showed the two women came in with the child in tow to shop for a firearm and were busy with another employee helping the women inspect the guns as the baby is placed on the glass counter.

The manager Bill Reel could be seen entering the shop in a calm mood until he reaches near the family and realized the child was about to fall from the glass counter with his head down.

The manager quickly went ahead and caught the child as he just slips down, avoiding a serious injury. Other woman shopkeeper was also seen in the video grabbing the child with the legs.

The manager was praised at the social media sites for showing off extra-ordinary intelligence and avoiding any mishap.

The mother of the child could be later seen soothing the child while carrying him in the arms.

