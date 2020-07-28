Deadlock emerges in parliamentary committee for legislation: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Senator Farogh Naseem revealed on Tuesday that a ‘deadlock’ has emerged in Parliamentary Committee on Legislative Business over the matters related to the amendments proposed by the opposition in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance, ARY News reported.

Farogh Naseem, while talking to journalists, said that the opposition members in the parliamentary committee were seeking to take the NAB law into effect from November 16 – 1999 besides recommending to bar arrest of an accused person until the allegations have been proven.

He further said that the opposition has tabled a suggestion to allow filing a case against an accused person only if the crime was committed within five years. Whereas, the opposition members were pushing back the legislation related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), said Naseem.

Read: Federal govt rejects proposed amendments in NAB ordinance by opposition

The law minister said that the demands placed by the opposition are going against the rhetoric of the federal government for eliminating corruption.

Farogh Naseem elaborated that the federal government will introduce regulations pertaining to FATF action plan in the House. Pakistan will not be pulled out of the FATF grey list if the federal government failed to pass three bills before August 6.

Earlier in the day, the federal government rejected the proposed amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance tabled by the opposition.

The opposition has attempted to clip the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) wings by proposing amendments in the NAB Ordinance, however, the federal government rejected to accept it.

