Farogh Naseem tenders resignation from PBC membership

ISLAMABAD: Former law minister, Farogh Naseem, has resigned from his membership of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) which vacated his seat of Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A notification has been released that confirmed the resignation of Farogh Naseem and appointment of Advocate Yaseen Azad on the vacant seat from Sindh.

Attorney General has released the notification as to the chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC).

The development came after the Pakistan Bar Council ratified the license of former law minister Farogh Naseem to practice law.

Read: PM Imran Khan accepts resignation of Farogh Naseem

PBC Vice Chairman Amjad Shah had said that Law Minister Farogh Naseem, who on November 26 resigned from office to fight for the right of the current army chief’s extension in the Supreme Court (SC), cannot legally represent General Qamar Javed Bajwa because the minister’s practice license was suspended by the council a few months ago.

In a video, Shah had claimed that if Naseem appeared in court to represent chief of the army staff (COAS) with his suspended licence, they would raise objections and anyone practising law with a suspended licence could face up to one-year imprisonment.

The attorney general (AG) had subsequently quashed the Pakistan Bar Council ruling. However, the council had said it was not AG’s jurisdiction to nullify the ruling.

