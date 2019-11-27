PM Imran Khan accepts resignation of Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved the resignation of the Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification has been issued that confirmed the PM Khan’s approval for the resignation tendered by the law minister Farogh Naseem.

According to the notification, the approval for the resignation will be effective from November 26. The notification also stated that President Dr Arif Alvi has also accepted the Naseem’s resignation over advise of the premier.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed had made an announcement that Law Minister Farogh Naseem has resigned from the post.

Read: ‘Obligation, not favour’: Farogh Naseem says will represent Gen Bajwa in extension case

The federal minister said that Farogh Naseem has tendered resignation was he will represent Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Jawed Bajwa in the Supreme Court (SC).

“Farogh Naseem has resigned from the post as he wants to represent Army chief before apex court as a lawyer,” announced Rasheed while addressing a press conference along with other federal ministers in Islamabad.

The development comes after an emergency meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

Read: COAS Bajwa’s extension: SC adjourns hearing till tomorrow

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar on the occasion said that Barrister Farogh Naseem has tendered resignation voluntarily as he [Faroogh] and Attorney General want to fight case collectively.

SC suspends COAS Bajwa’s extension notification

The Supreme Court (SC) had suspended the notification confirming the extension of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa had remarked that the Constitution doesn’t allow the prime minister to extend the service of the army chief. “Only the president can extend his service”, he had added.

The SC had adjourned the further hearing of the case till tomorrow and served notices to the COAS, Defence Ministry and Attorney General of Pakistan.

