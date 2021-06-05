Farooq Sattar appears before CTD in RAW-link probe

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar on Saturday appeared before the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials in a probe related to establishing contact between RAW and local terrorists, ARY NEWS reported.

Farooq Sattar reached the CTD Civil Lines office on Saturday along with his other associates after he was asked to appear before the counter-terrorism wing’s officials at 12:00 pm.

He was allowed to go inside the premises along with his two associates-Muhammad Akber Advocate and Syed Azhar Hashmi.

CTD Inspector Zafar Abbas will probe the former MQM-P stalwart after two of the party activists, Naeem Khan and Imran Ahmed, arrested days before had revealed during the probe that their contact with a RAW handler was established with the assistance of Farooq Sattar.

Sattar would satisfy the investigators regarding the allegation leveled against him during the probe.

It may be noted here that two alleged terrorists of MQM, Naeem Khan and Imran Ahmed, had been arrested last month on charges of having contacts with RAW and involvement in terrorism.

During the interrogation, the terrorists had confessed their role in terrorist incidents that occurred in Karachi and Hyderabad.

They had also claimed the involvement of former leadership of MQM Hyderabad in the incidents besides naming Farooq Sattar, Anees Ahmed Advocate and other leaders.

The call-up notice obtained by ARY News stated that the accused have disclosed getting assistance from Farooq Sattar for their connections with RAW.

According to DIG CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Omar Shahid Hamid, a CTD team has served notice to Farooq Sattar at his house and at his temporary residence at a local hotel.

The CTD also summoned former MQM leader Anees Ahmed Advocate, who had later joined Pakistan Sarzameen Party (PSP) after dissociation with the previous political party.

