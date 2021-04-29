Farrukh Habib sworn in as state minister for information and broadcasting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) MNA Farrukh Habib was sworn in as State Minister for Information and Broadcasting on Thursday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi administered him oath at a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry, felicitating Farrukh Habib on being appointed as the state minister for information and broadcasting, confirmed that he will be taking the oath of his office today.

Earlier, on April 13, Prime Minister Imran Khan had reshuffled his cabinet, appointing Shaukat Tarin as the new finance minister and changing portfolios of several ministers.

Read More: Shaukat Tarin appointed new finance minister as PM reshuffles cabinet

The additional charge of the finance minister was taken back from Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar who replaced Omar Ayub as energy minister.

Omar Ayub was entrusted with the portfolio of the revenue affairs. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry replaced Shibli Faraz as information minister while Shibli Faraz was made the science and technology minister.

Comments

comments