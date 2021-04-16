ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reshuffled his cabinet on Friday, appointing Shaukat Tarin as the new finance minister and changing portfolios of several ministers.

The additional charge of the finance minister was taken back from Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar who has now replaced Omar Ayub as power minister.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Also Read: Massive reshuffle in KP cabinet on the cards

Omar Ayub has been entrusted with the portfolio of the revenue affairs. Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry has replaced Shibli Faraz as information minister while Shibli Faraz has been made the science and technology minister.

On March 29, the federal government replaced Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh and appointed Industries Minister Hammad Azhar as the new finance minister.

Also Read: Shaukat Tarin says might consider govt portfolio if NAB cases dropped

PM Khan was unsatisfied with the performance of the finance team over rising inflation in the country, Senator Shibli Faraz had said while speaking to ARY NEWS.

“PM Khan was unhappy due to inflation in the country and decided to bring in a new finance team,” he said, adding that the premier has expressed confidence over the performance of Hammad Azhar and appointed him new finance minister.

Comments

comments