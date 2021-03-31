Shaukat Tarin says might consider govt portfolio if NAB cases dropped

ISLAMABAD: Former finance minister of Pakistan Shaukat Tarin has Wednesday responded to media coverage over his prospects in being appointed in a key role in the finance division saying he would not accept any offer as long as the accountability watchdog has not dropped appeals on him, ARY News reported.

I have been offered the portfolios in the official economic teams before this as well, he said, adding that he however cannot accept any portfolio as long as National Accountability Bureau pursues case appeals after him.

The courts have already decided my cases following which NAB has filed appeals, he said.

If NAB drops its appeals on my cases, it is likely I shall consider the offers of being part of government’s economic team, he said.

READ: Govt likely to appoint Shaukat Tarin as SAPM on Finance

Earlier today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf–led federal government reportedly decided to appoint Shaukat Tarin as Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Finance.

Sources privy to this development told ARY News that Prime Minister Imran Khan was considering over appointing Shaukat Tarin as Advisor or SAPM on Finance.

Previously, Tarin held the portfolio of finance minister from 2009 to 2010 during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government.

Comments

comments