Massive reshuffle in KP cabinet on the cards

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet is expected to undergo another reshuffle as Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has decided to add four more ministers to the cabinet.

According to KP government spokesperson Kamran Bangash, four new ministers will be sworn in on Tuesday.

The four ministers will take an oath of office at the Governor House in Peshawar tomorrow. Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister for Tourism and Culture Atif Khan will be re-inducted into the provincial cabinet.

As per sources, ministers who do not perform well are likely to be removed from ministries.

It may be recalled that Shahram Khan Tarakai, Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmed were removed from their posts due to differences with CM Mahmood Khan. However, all issues were settled in a meeting between Governor Shah Farman, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Shahram Khan after which he is being re-inducted in the cabinet.

It emerged that the former minister had failed to promote tourism despite receiving orders from the higher authorities after spotting specific places.

