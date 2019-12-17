ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has approved the bail plea of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The National Accountability Court (NAB) has submitted its response in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), opposing the release of Faryal Talpur on bail in the fake bank accounts case.

The reply stated Talpur as a nominated person over being a beneficiary in the case. The anti-corruption watchdog filed an interim reference against her in the mega money laundering case, it added.

It further stated that Talpur is the chief executive officer of an important company of Zardari Group and signatory of its bank accounts.

Later, the high court’s two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah, approved interim bail to Faryal Talpur while announcing its verdict.

The petitioner has been directed to submit Rs10 million surety bond by the IHC.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), in its December 11’s judgement, had also approved the bail petition of former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds. The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bonds in the court. Asif Ali Zardari is facing corruption

Asif Ali Zardari was arrested on June 10 for his alleged involvement in the money laundering case. Talpur was taken into custody four days after his arrest.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court extended judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party MPA, Faryal Talpur till January 7, in fake bank accounts case.

Faryal Talpur is currently in jail on judicial remand over her alleged in money laundering through fake bank accounts.

Meanwhile, the former president Asif Ali Zardari, through his counsel submitted plea seeking a day exemption from the court appearance owing to his health issues.

The court while accepting Zardari’s plea granted him exemption from Tuesday’s court appearance and extended judicial remand of his sister Faryal Talpur.

