ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Tuesday rejected plea of Pakistan People’s Party leader Faryal Talpur, seeking restoration of her bank accounts, ARY News reported.

Announcing the reserve verdict, Judge Azam Khan ordered to keep Talpur bank accounts freeze, while directed to unfreeze accounts of her children.

On March 10, an accountability court had reserved verdict on PPP leader Faryal Talpur’s petition seeking restoration of her bank accounts.

During the hearing, the plaintiff’s lawyer Farooq H. Naek had stated that freezing bank accounts of her client, before the approval of inquiry is against the law.

Opposing the plea, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor had said that transactions of billions of rupees were conducted from the bank accounts of the accused. Faryal’s plea is not on merit, he continued.

IHC approves bail petition of Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case

“The bank accounts were freeze as per the law.”

On December 17, last year, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had approved the interim bail of Faryal Talpur in fake bank accounts case.

A two-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC), Justice Athar Minallah, had approved interim bail to Faryal Talpur while announcing its verdict. The petitioner was directed to submit Rs10 million surety bond by the IHC.

