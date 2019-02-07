Fata merger: KP CM orders expediting uplift works in merged districts

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtonkhwa, Shah Farman, on Thursday held an important meeting to discuss post-merger scenario of former Federal Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) with Khyber Pakhtonkhwa, ARY News reported.

Chief Minister of the province, Mehmood Khan, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Shaheen Mazhar, inspector general KP police and other officials took part in the meeting.

KP chief minister directed to expedite development works in districts that had been merged with the province.

“We are aware of problems faced by the people of tribal areas,” the CM said.

The meeting decided to provide legal protection to Levies and Khasadar force tasked with provision of security to tribal areas. Spokesperson Khyber Pakhtonkhwa government Shaukat Yousufzai approved enacting of Levies and Khasadar Act for the purpose. Both the forces will do policing in merged areas of Fata.

The proposed law will be prepared in ten days, the meeting was told.

The Levies and Khasadar forces will work under the inspector general of KP Police.

Meanwhile, Governor Shah Farman has also constituted a three-member advisory board aimed at protecting tribal traditional, culture and control post-merger in K-P.

On Feb 6, the National Finance Commission had set up a working group to determine the fiscal share of FATA that would be headed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

