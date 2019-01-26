Uplift of tribal districts govt’s top priority: Asad Qaiser

PESHAWAR: Declaring uplift of tribal districts top priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser said that a special committee would be formed to address the issues of people in erstwhile FATA (Federally Administered Tribal Areas).

Addressing a convocation in Peshawar University on Saturday, Asad Qaiser said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also personally taking interest in newly merged districts.

He said that the government was committed to establish state of the art hospitals, educational institutions and providing jobs to the people of tribal districts.

The NA speaker said that the PTI government would start a new era of development and prosperity in the tribal districts and added that the nation would not forget the sacrifices rendered by the tribal people during the war against the terrorism.

He asserted that the government would provide two million jobs to the youths in Rashaki Economic Zone.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan, on January 12, had vowed to bring the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into the national mainstream.

Chairing a high-level meeting, PM Imran Khan had ordered to provide health cards to 0.5 million families in the tribal areas by the end of January.

He had said that the government wanted to bring the tribal districts at par with other developed areas of the country. The prime minister had directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to ensure provision of all the basic utilities to the people of tribal areas.

