‘FATF Cell’ established in interior ministry to help complete action plan

ISLAMABAD: In an effort to get the country out of Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, the government has established ‘FATF Cell’ in the interior ministry to ensure effective implementation on all the points of the action plan, ARY News reported.

According to sources, three officers associated with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and four from the National Counter Terrorism Authority were inducted in the cell.

The sources further said that the cell was comprised 11 members and it will work on FATF action plan. The cell will help complete all the points of FATF action plan.

Read More: Pakistan to achieve all FATF targets by next year: Hammad Azhar

Earlier on October 23, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar had said that Pakistan was committed to complete all the points in action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by next year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Hammad Azhar had said Pakistan’s progress had been duly recognized in September report of the organization.

He had said the country had made significant progress on many points of the action plan of FATF in a short period of 10 months. The minister had said till last month, only five action items remained to be completed and twenty two items were largely or partially completed out of twenty seven.

Comments

comments