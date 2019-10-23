Pakistan to achieve all FATF targets by next year: Hammad Azhar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar on Wednesday said that Pakistan was committed to complete all the points in action plan of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by next year.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Hammad Azhar said Pakistan’s progress has been duly recognized in September report of the organization.

He said the country has made significant progress on many points of the action plan of FATF in a short period of 10 months. The minister said till last month, only five action items remained to be completed and twenty two items were largely or partially completed out of twenty seven, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the performance of Pakistan was largely appreciated at the plenary session.

Hammad Azhar said some circles wanted to merge action plans of Asia Pacific Group and International Cooperation Review Group of FATF which could have made the situation quite difficult for Pakistan as the action items could have exceeded over one hundred. It was not logical, nor feasible for Pakistan.

It has been now decided that we will get the whole period of Asia Pacific Group for compliance which was a success for Pakistan.

The minister said on the other hand Pakistan will get time by October next year for the action plan of International Cooperation Review Group of FATF.

He said a dedicated secretariat is being established for issues relating to FATF. In addition, a cell has also been established in all relevant government departments to comply with the requirements of FATF.

The minister said next final report will be submitted to FATF in January next.

Criticizing the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam – Fazl (JUI-F) baton-wielding militia, the minister said that it damaged the image of Pakistan worldwide. He said that international media has switched its focus from atrocities in occupied Kashmir to JUI-F’ baton-wielding militia.

