ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar termed the passage of FATF-related legislation in the joint parliamentary session today a victory for the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Taking to his twitter account in the wake of bill passage today, the federal minister asserted that the government has made “valuable progress in our fight against money laundering and terror financing”.

The passage of the legal amendments in parliament today pertaining to Pakistan’s on-going evaluations at FATF are a victory for the country. We have today made valuable progress in our fight against money laundering and terror financing. 1/2 — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 16, 2020

He said that the passage of the legal amendments in parliament today, pertaining to Pakistan’s on-going evaluations at FATF, “are a victory for the country”.

He alleged that the opposition parties tried to keep “personal interest of their dynastic families above the pressing national priority”. However, he stated that the majority of parliamentarians “dashed their hopes and voted in favor of the national interest”.

After the passage of FATF-related legislations, the Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his speech to parliament that Pakistan “will get out of FATF grey list like it fought COVID-19 pandemic successfully”.

While congratulating the allies and PTI parliamentarians for making passage of FATF related bills successful in the joint sitting of parliament, PM Khan said, “Today is the historic day as a member of parliaments and house proved that they stand with Pakistan.”

