FATF sends questionnaire regarding Madrassahs to Pakistan: sources

ISLAMABAD: The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has reportedly sent a questionnaire to the government of Pakistan entailing 150 queries on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Sources privy to the development claimed that one of the highlights from the document is questions pertaining to Madrassah funding.

Sources have further claimed that the government of Pakistan has been asked to submit their answers by January 8, 2020.

It has also been claimed that the global finance monitoring body had expressed satisfaction with the reports submitted prior by Pakistan.

Earlier on December 3, Pakistan had expedited efforts to come out of the grey list as the country submitted a report of its final quarter of the year to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) authorities, citing sources.

The Paris-based FATF will make an initial review of the implementation report submitted by Pakistan on December 7 for its action plan for uprooting money laundering and terror financing.

Sources said that Islamabad has submitted a detailed report over the implementation of FATF action plan which would highlight the solid steps taken by the government for anti-money laundering and terror financing.

