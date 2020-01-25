Father kills eight-month-old daughter in Punjab, cites poverty as excuse

CHUNIAN: In a brutal act, a father and a mother were on Monday arrested from Allah Abad area in the Punjab province, after the former claimed that he had killed her eight-month-old daughter, ARY NEWS reported.

According to reports, the police carried out a raid at a remote village, within the remits of Allah Abad police station, and arrested a man after getting a tip-off regarding the killing of a minor girl.

’بچی بیمار رہتی تھی، دوا کے پیسے نہیں ہوتے تھے‘ ’بچی بیمار رہتی تھی، دوا کے پیسے نہیں ہوتے تھے‘ — غربت سے تنگ باپ نے 8 ماہ کی بچی قتل کرکے لاش صحن میں دفنادی — پولیس نے مقتول بچی کے باپ، ماں کو گرفتار کرلیا، لاش برآمد#ARYNews Posted by ARY News on Saturday, January 25, 2020

The police arrested the man and during the initial probe, the accused identified as Sharif, admitted role in killing his eight-month-old daughter and burying her in the open area of the house.

The man, when asked, also identified the place and took out the remains of the infant child while digging it from his hands.

During the probe, he claimed that the child was continuously sick and since they were poor and could not afford medicines for her, he decided to kill her.

The father said that he strangulated the poor soul and then buried her at the residence to hide the killing.

“The father was fed up from continuous poverty and had taken this extreme step after being unable to buy medicines for his sick daughter,” the Allah Abad police said while confirming the motive behind the brutal act.

The police arrested both the mother and the father for their alleged role in the killing and shifted them to the police station for further investigations.

In another incident reported on January 21, a teenage daughter suffered horrific burns wounds at the hands of her father after she stopped him from hitting her mother.

