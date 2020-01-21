A teenage daughter suffered horrific burns wounds at the hands of her father after she stopped him from hitting her mother.

WARNING

THIS STORY CONTAINS IMAGES THAT SOME READERS MAY FIND DISTURBING- VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

The incident occurred in Ukraine, where a 16-year-old girl Anna Krytska sustained horrific burns when she tried to stop her father from hitting his wife Natalia.

As narrated by the sobbing mother, the young girl grabbed her father’s arm as he came home drunk and tried to hit her. The daughter shouted saying: ‘You are not going to hurt her anymore!’

This made the father more furious as he pushed the daughter aside and ran out of the house.

‘We thought he went for a walk to let off steam but several seconds later he returned only to douse the whole room with petrol before throwing it in Anna’s face and then on to the burning hot stove.

Anna’s brother heard her screams and bundled her out into the snow as the flames engulfed their home.

She was rushed to a hospital and treated for severe burns in an intensive care unit, but it is feared she will be scarred for life after the horrific attack in the city of Chernivtsi, in the west of the country.

Igor Semenyuk, the head of the Chernivtsi Emergency Hospital, said: ‘Parts of the damaged tissues should be removed from the girl’s face and hands as burns are too deep and epidermis will not recover.’

Doctors said she will need several plastic surgery operations to try and repair the damage.

Her heartbroken mother added: ‘I blame myself for what happened. I wish I could trade places with my daughter.’

