Young girl rescuing differently-abled father receives severe burns in Lahore  

LAHORE: A young girl on Thursday received severe burns after she tried to rescue her differently-abled father in Lahore as heater caused a fire in the house, ARY NEWS reported.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred in Bhati Gate area of the city, when some clothes caught fire from a heater lit nearby.

“The girl tried to rescue her differently-abled father and in the entire process received severe burn wounds,” they said adding that she was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The fire brigade was also summoned and it took them two hours to extinguish the fire. Other than the physical harm to an individual, the fire also burnt the belongings of the young girl set aside by the family for dowry purposes.

On January 04, a three-month-old female infant died in an unfortunate incident on Saturday, the infant was wrapped in a blanket near a heater.

Read More: Fire doused at banking court building in Lahore

The infant’s father has been revealed to be a serving senior station house officer (SHO) of the Punjab Police.

According to details, SHO Asim Idrees’s daughter was sleeping near the heater which was kept near her due to extreme weather conditions prevalent in the city, the blanket wrapping the little girl caught fire from the heater.

The infant suffered severe burns and died, according to preliminary reports on the incident.

