3 month old infant dies in Lahore after blanket catches fire

LAHORE: A three-month-old female infant died in an unfortunate incident on Saturday, the infant was wrapped in a blanket near a heater, ARY News reported.

The infant’s father has been revealed to be a serving senior station house officer (SHO) of the Punjab Police.

According to details, SHO Asim Idrees’s daughter was sleeping near the heater which was kept near her due to extreme weather conditions prevalent in the city, the blanket wrapping the little girl caught fire from the heater.

The infant suffered severe burns and died, according to preliminary reports on the incident.

