Fire breaks out at NICVD’s operation theater

KARACHI: A fire that erupted at the first floor of National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) has successfully been doused on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to the administration of the hospital, the fire broke out at the operation theater, situated at the first floor of the NICVD was doused.

The people trapped at the affected floor of the hospital were rescued by the security guard, who got minor burn injuries in the process, said administration.

Director NICVD Dr Hameedullah Malik said operation theater of the hospital got partially affected due to blaze, which will be repaired soon.

The cause behind the the incident could not be ascertained.

Read more: Fire tenders struggle to extinguish fire at Karachi plastic factory

Earlier on December 16, a fire broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbour in the wee hours of Monday which gutted at least nine luxury yachts.

The blaze that initially erupted at a hotel, spread very quickly due to high winds and engulfed yachts parked at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

At least 12 vehicles belonging to Fire Brigade, Navy, KPT and KMC reached the site and had controlled the blaze after hours of fire fighting.

Comments

comments