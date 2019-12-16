Fire tenders struggle to extinguish fire at Karachi plastic factory

KARACHI: Fire erupted at a plastic factory in Export Processing Zone here in a second major incident of blaze in the metropolis within a short span of time, ARY News reported on Monday.

Five fire tenders have been engaged in the fire fighting operation, factory management said.

“The fire erupted at the global plastic material unit of the factory,” the factory’s public relations officer said in a statement.

The fire engines were trying to extinguish the fire at the godown, factory official Malik Abdul Aziz said.

Mostly plastic material was present at the factory’s warehouse, he further said.

The employees were not present at the Karachi plastic factory’s unit where the fire erupted, the factory official said.

The cause of the blaze could not be determined so far, he added.

Earlier a fire broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbour in the wee hours of Monday which gutted at least nine luxury yachts.

The blaze that initially erupted at a hotel, spread very quickly due to high winds and engulfed yachts parked at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

At least 12 vehicles belonging to Fire Brigade, Navy, KPT and KMC reached the site and controlled the blaze after hours of fire fighting. The process of cooling is currently underway at the site.

