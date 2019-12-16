Fire at Karachi Fish Harbour doused, nine yachts gutted

KARACHI: At least nine luxury yachts were gutted when a fire broke out at a hotel situated at the Karachi Fish Harbour in the wee hours of Monday, ARY News reported.

The blaze that initially broke out at a hotel, spread very quickly due to high winds and engulfed yachts parked at the Karachi Fish Harbour.

At least 12 vehicles belonging to Fire Brigade, Navy, KPT and KMC reached the site and controlled over blaze after hours of struggle. The process of cooling is currently underway at the site.

According to Fire Brigade spokesperson, the fire spread very rapidly due to high winds. The blaze has gutted a hotel and nine luxury yachts worth millions of rupees.

Earlier in the month of May, the massive blaze that erupted in a superstore, situated in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi was doused by fire tenders after a hectic effort of 18 hours.

At least 12 fire tenders and a snorkel took part in the operation to douse the blaze.

“The operation took time due to the presence of the chemical in the departmental store”, the chief fire officer had said.

According to rescue sources all the expensive goods worth million of rupees were turned into ashes. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

