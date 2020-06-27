Father kills three children in Rawalpindi after fight with wife

RAWALPINDI: A man who allegedly killed his three children in Rawalpindi’s Dera Muslim village was arrested from Sukkur on Friday night, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Railway police Sukkur conducted a raid at Pakistan Express and arrested the suspect from Rohri station. SSP Railway said that he was trying to flee to Karachi. Police registered a case against the accused and began an investigation.

At least three children were found dead on Friday after being locked in a trunk allegedly by their father apparently to punish his wife who had gone back to her parents’ house.

According to police, the incident took place in Dera Muslim village, within limits of Police Station (PS) Jatli. The dead bodies were moved to hospital for autopsy where they have been identified as Usman (9), Faizan (4) and Rida (4).

The man identified as Noor Muhammad locked his two sons and a daughter in a trunk where they died of suffocation. He fled to Karachi to avoid being arrested by police, said police.

The children were between the ages of four and nine.

