Father of dacoit killed during robbery threatens trader in Karachi  

KARACHI: Father of a suspected dacoit, who was killed during robbery at a shop, gave threats to the shopkeeper in the court premises on Monday.

According to the details, Aslam Gabol, the father of the dacoit, gave threats to the trader when he arrived at the court for hearing of a murder case. It is pertinent to mention here that the dacoit’s father had lodged a murder case against the shopkeeper in the court.

The trader told the court that he had killed the dacoit in his defense when he was trying to rob him. The shopkeeper informed the court about the threats given by the dacoit’s father. The judge directed him to submit a written complaint against the dacoit’s father in the court.

However, police said that the dacoit was involved in 21 cases.

Read More: Shopkeeper, two robbers killed in Karachi’s Saddar area

Earlier, a shopkeeper was shot dead on Sunday while resisting a robbery attempt in Saddar area, while two suspected robbers were killed.

The shopkeeper, named Owais, was shot dead by suspected robbers in the mobile market in Saddar area while reportedly resisting a robbery attempt.

However, area residents apprehended one of the robbers and severely thrashed him. He was later handed over to police in subconscious state, but succumbed to his wounds received after the mob attack.

Comments

comments